It appears Baba Olowo himself wants to be more out there these days and not leaving OBO to take all the shine. Davido’s father Dr Adedeji Adeleke who is still basking in the euphoria of his $62 million latest investment could be spotted moving rhythmically to one of Davido’s tracks in his new Bombadier Express Jet.

The Ede Billionaire in the video was asked by a relative if the track playing at the moment of filming the clip was his favorite and he confirmed it was. If you’re so curious about what song it is, you can check out the 7th track of the AGT album.

Davido’s sister Sharon Ademefun was aboard the long haul flight making its first trip to Atlanta, Georgia United States.

Watch the video below

HOT NOW