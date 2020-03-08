Nigerian singer, Dbanj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow have been living a lowkey lifestyle for a while now. They welcomed their Som in the United States of America in September last year. Today, Dbanj has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Didi Lineo, on International Women’s Day being today March 8, 2020.

Sharing this lovely photo of them posing together, the singer wrote: ‘Our women, we should love them, we should respect them, we should protect them.

Happy international women’s day.’

