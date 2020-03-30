Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj has celebrated his beautiful wife Didi Kilgorw as she turns a year older today. The dotting father and husband took to his Instagram poage to bear his heart out as his beautiful wife celebrates her birthday today.

D’banj who can’t seem to have enough of his wife did not hold back any emotion as he penned a lenghty Instagram post to celebrate the mother of his kids. Sharing lovely photos of her on his page, he wrote:

“Words can’t express my Appreciation to God for the day we met and what you mean to me. We’ve been thru so much in such a little time but by His Grace still Always end up at the Better , Brighter side of life and in such a time like this when the world needs Not just HOPE but ViSIBLE HOPE and a light at the End of the tunnel . Being with you totally does that for me and make what I stand for a Reality “Visible Hope “. I celebrate you today and Say Happy Bday darling @lineo_dd from your boys . We Love you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”

See more photos below:

