The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido has arrived in Lagos state from Nasarawa state via Abuja Airport.

Sanusi departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Friday, Channels TV report.

At about 10:47pm, Sanusi’s plane left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, according to a spokesman for Governor El-Rufai.

His departure comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention in Nasarawa.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

