The avid fans of Nollywood Yoruba movies would be more bemused over the recent photos of Yoruba actress Abimbola Ogunnowo that leaves no traces of her noticeable facial marks. Not only did she bleach her skin but she also went an extreme length to overhaul her look.

Abimbola Ogunnowo, started her acting career, has a dark skin lady with visible tribal marks on her cheeks. But shockingly, after she took a hiatus from Nollywood, people were shocked when she appeared back looking very extremely white and without tribal marks on her face any longer.

People are left with wondering what happened to her tribal. Did she had them removed surgically? Did excessive bleaching removed them?

These are the questions that have been on everyone’s lips. Coincidentally, the actress is also skincare expect with one of her major focuses on skin whitening products.

HOT NOW