Former Lawmaker, actor and singer Dino Melaye seems to be taking his acting career to another level.

This is coming after Dino Melaye became a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN.

Dino Melaye shared a photo of himself being decorated by the President of the body on Sunday

See Photo

He captioned it ”President Actors Guild of Nigeria decorating mua as a member of AGN.”

Aside from this, Dino Melaye was also present at the African Movies Viewers’ Choice Award for the year 2020 in Lagos state on Saturday night.

So far, the former Lawmaker from Kogi West has started getting acting roles in the movie industry.

For now he seems to have forgone his political side and is now looking at becoming a Nollywood star.

HOT NOW