Former Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye in a latest statement spoke about the act of sneezing in the past and in the present day.

The former law maker disclosed that he misses those days when one would sneeze and people will respond with ‘Bless You.’

Dino Melaye said, ”I miss those days that when i sneeze and people say Bless you, i sneeze again and get bless you from everyone around. Now you sneeze and people shift back, you sneeze again and they take off. God restore us back to where we were.”

Sneezing is one of the means of contacting the fast-spreading pandemic, coronavirus, and it is one of the reason why people are advised to cover their mouth while doing it.

In another report, Dino Melaye earlier this week shared a photo of himself and his course mates in a Law class defence.

Melaye is current in his 400 level in Baze university, Abuja.

