It looks as though DJ Cuppy’s debut EP ‘Original Copy’ is almost ready. This is because the billionaire daughter shared a video of her previewing the EP with her Dad Femi Otedola.

Femi Otedola could be seen in the video nodding his head to the rhythm of the song as he enjoys it with his daughter.

However, a lyrics from the track DJ Cuppy played caught our attention as she said in the track that ”I told my daddy I don’t need him no more.”

See the video below,

Previewing my debut EP #OriginalCopy to my dad! 😅 How do you think he took it? pic.twitter.com/r0lSlX9fy1 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) March 16, 2020

This is coming after DJ Cuppy some few days ago lamented about how some of her friends in the entertainment industry were slowing down the release of her EP as they refused to submit their vocals.

