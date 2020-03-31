Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has fired at Nigerians flooding his timeline on Twitter with begging tweets.

Reno added that he has given out thousands of dollars already as he told them to face the government.

He wrote, “Dear Nigerians, Stop flooding my TL with begging tweets. I‘ve given out thousands of dollars already. Do you want me to help and help till I become broke? You have a President, Governors, Senators, Reps and an LG Chairman. Why me? Harass”

Reno Omokri added, “Stop flooding my inbox, DM, Facebook IM, and Twitter with begging messages. You guys are pushing me to the wall. I‘m even afraid to check my emails or any social media account. Please, please, please, enough. Let me have my life back!Go to Muhammadu Buhari.”

