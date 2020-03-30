Shortly after the nationwide broadcast by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari over the Coronavirus outbreak in the country last night, Nigerian producer and label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has offered to remake the Nigerian National Anthem.

The producer who seems to have had enough of the old anthem has decided to trigger his patriotism and offered to produce a new national anthem when the Coronavirus plague blows over and also with the permissions of the Federal Government or relevant authorities.

Don Jazzy took to his Twitter page to make this announce shortly after the president’s highly awaited speech. He wrote:

”After Coro i need to re record and donate a new version of this our National anthem if they will accept it.“

Nigerians were quick to react to his post as many expressed their disdain for the current National Anthem they describes as archaic.

A twitter user wrote, ”Please remove that to serve our father’s land and put something else because we don’t want to serve again“

See more reactions below:

