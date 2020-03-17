The United State President Donald Trump is under fire following a statement from him on Monday night when he posted a tweet using the phrase “Chinese Virus” in place of coronavirus.

Trump, who had on Monday afternoon addressed the press on the situation of things said America may be headed towards recession and urged social distancing, however, he later tweeted his confidence in and support for various sectors while including the offensive remark.

He wrote on Twitter, “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Following his tweet, many officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have criticized the tweet as they termed it inaccurate and potentially harmful as well as racist.

The social media as well is not left out, with many lashing out at the United States President.