As coronavirus continues to spread with no cure in sight, the only option available now is an help from above and the United States of America is about to tour that line.

The President of the US, Donald Trump in the early hours of Today has declared Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer to seek the face of God for protection against coronavirus.

He called on Americans no matter where they might be in the world to join in the prayer.

Trump made this known via his Twitter handle where he wrote, “It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these. No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

HOT NOW