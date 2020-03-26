A lot of needy Nigerians stormed the social media page of Music executive, DonJazzy, requesting for financial assistance amidst the battle against coronavirus in the country.

Donjazzy in reaction to the demands that flooded his timeline stated that he was in tears today seeing the number of Nigerians that have flooded his social media handles, dropping their account numbers as they request for financial assistance during this trying times.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, he wrote

I swear scrolling tru my mentions just gets me so sad. I’m in real tears. Account numbers everywhere. And I cant blame them becos if they have enough they won’t ask. This is not even a tweet to bash the govt. How can our lives be better?? Where do we start from?

