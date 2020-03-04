Nigerian leading Christian actor and head of Mount Zion Ministries, Mike Bamiloye in a latest statement has advised the youth not to be in a hurry to get married.

According to him, people who are always in a rush to marry usually gets a cousin from Satan himself.

He advised that the youth shouldn’t be in a hurry as they don’t understand what it takes to be an in-law to satan.

The Christian drama cleric has always stirred up controversies on social media over his many teaching which don’t seem to go well with many people.

Following his recent statement, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react and give their opinions on the subject matter.

Mike Bamiloye happens to be the pioneer of Christian home movies in Nigeria alongside his wife, Grace Bamiloye. Mount Zion Ministries, which is their drama ministry is presently being managed by their children.