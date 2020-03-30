While coronavirus has made all football activities to be suspended across the world, some footballers still give their fans reasons to have hot discussion.

This time around Real Madrid striker, Kareem Benzema in a statement on Instagram declared that he is better than French international forward Olivier Giroud.

According to Benzema, he said, “You don’t confuse Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice. Next… I know that I am Formula 1.”

“He has his career, he does what he wants, scores the goals he wants. He is in his lane, I am in my lane, I don’t think about him. Aside from that, his style of play suits the French national team well. It works because he is there, that is the only reason. He is good because there are players like Mbappé or Griezmann who are fast and who play in the channels and pivot around the centre-forward. Him, up top, he weighs on defences, which allows the two others to move a lot and show a lot. He blocks and it works. It won’t be spectacular, he won’t do something amazing, but he has his thing… Aside from that, does everyone like how he plays? I don’t know. But it works well for the French national team.”

HOT NOW