Nigerian indigenous rapper, Erigga has started a controversial conversation on social media following a statement where he advised men not to date ladies who have been dumped by a yahoo boy.

‘Yahoo boy’ is a term given to internet fraudsters in Nigeria.

Erigga in his statement didn’t give any reason behind his advice, the rapper stated that a legit young man, should not date any lady dumped by a Yahoo boy.

See what he wrote on Twitter below;

“As a young promising man when de hustle legit , no date any girl when yahoo boy dump oh”

The statement has created a debate on social media with many throwing their weight behind the artiste.

Erigga is known for his hardcore rapping skill.