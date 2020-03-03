Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has dared popular musician, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group as she claims she can clear out the whole of Shoprite in less than a minute.

In a post on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a video of Peter Okoye making an advert and giving his fans the opportunity to win some goodies at Shoprite.

Peter Okoye will be giving some selected fan the opportunity to choose anything they want from Shoprite within one minute, and Regina Daniels in her reaction to the video stated that she can empty Shoprite in just 30 seconds.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Peter don’t try me oh!

1minute too much’ just give me 30seconds I will empty Shoprite! Can you imagine?

First his closet, now you get a chance to raid Shoprite! Do you have what it takes?

