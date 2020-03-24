American artiste, Drake has managed to deal wit boredom during his self-quarantine adventures .

Recall that Drake went into self isolation in his Toronto mansion after he hung out with Kevin Durant in L.A. 2 weeks ago, Durant later tested positive for coronavirus.

Drake took to his Instagram handle to showed off his shoe collection likely out of complete boredom.

According to TMZ, the collection has everything from the $2,000 super rare Air Diors (reportedly only 8,500 pairs made) to an entire section of Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes.

Check out the shoes;

Although, Drake wouldn’t be able to where the shoes out for now considering the fact that coronavirus is yet to be cured but he has his big mansion to walk about and would need his shoes for that.

HOT NOW