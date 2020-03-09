Nigerian Veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has taken to social media to mock Muhammad Sanusi II following his dethronement as the Emir of Kano by the state government.

Recall that Sanusi was dethroned on Monday and was replaced by Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

Eedris Abdulkareem wrote on Instagram;

“Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office!

“It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda.

“Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Goodluck!May Ubeku”,



