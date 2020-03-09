For those who don’t know who Obesere is, he was to our parent’s generation what Naira Marley is to our generation. The controversial fuji star was a nightmare to most Nigerian homes in the early 2000s as his music videos portrayed scantily dressed women and unfettered lyrics that could not be played around kids. Only a few would know that some of Naira Marley’s hit songs were sampled from the great Obesere.

The return-to-fame story of Fuji star, Abass Akande, 55, popularly known as Obesere ‘Anobi Tosibe’ got a lot of people by surprise but one thing that is more pleasing is the fact that he jumped on the trend by stamping ownership to all his contents circulating the internet.

TheInfoNG recalls the viral ‘Egungun be careful’ clips and memes that began saturating the Nigerian Social Media space a few weeks back. Recently, a Nigerian lady who studies at Paris Nanterre University, France played the viral clip in her classroom and her enraptured mates began dancing and singing along to the comic sound. Watch the video below:

HOT NOW