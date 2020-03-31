World famous rapper, Eminem has gushed about how proud he is of his daughter Hailie for growing up with a good head on her shoulders.

In a rare interview, the Oscar-winning rapper recently dished on the 24-year-old’s accomplishments while on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” including her decision to put motherhood on hold for the time being, according to TooFab.com.

“Not babies, nope. Just a boyfriend,” the star, 47, began. “She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure. She graduated from college,” he added, noting she had a 3.9 GPA at Michigan State University.

Eminem welcomed Hailie with his high school sweetheart, Kim Scott, in 1995. They married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. In 2006, they tied the knot again, but divorced that same year.

Although she graduated with a degree in psychology, Hailie is currently pursuing a career as an influencer, with her Instagram profile bio reading, “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.”

