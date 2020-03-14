A Nigerian man identified as Harri Obi has stated that it is better to be in a sexual relationship with employed ladies than the jobless ones.

According to Harri Obi, there is a kind of enjoyment men derive when they are in a relationship with a lady who can drive herself to their house without requesting for transport fare.

He went ahead to advised young men to go for such kind of ladies.

Obi wrote on Twitter

“Employed vagina hits differently.

“Every young guy should test being in a sexual relationship with a working lady who can uber/drive her way to your house, collect premium knacks and still engage you in intellectual discussions while you’re both naked.”

The statement has sparked up a debate on social media, while many especially men supported Harri Obi, others didn’t go with his statement.

HOT NOW