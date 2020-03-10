Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus did not care what people will say about her pride as she jumps into the come t section of a post by Davido’s wife-to-be, Chioma to subtly beg for her wig cap after she posted she’s giving it out to a lucky fan.

Chioma posted with a photo, ‘I’m giving out this purple bob unit to a beautiful woman today. All you need to do is, follow @royalhairs and drop a comment under their last post starting now, I’d pick randomly from the comment section.” Happy International women’s day 🥰’

Actress Eniola Badmus quickly hit the comment section to react.

She wrote, ‘My booooooooooooooooo why so fine check your whatzapp fresh gist🤣🤣🤣‘

Though she couldn’t be bold enough to speak in plain words, fans have since suggested the wig cap be given to her.

Check out the photo below;

