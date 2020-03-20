Curvy and endowed Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has finally returned to Nigeria days after reports had it that she might be stuck in the United Kingdom in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 42-year-old who just could not hide how excited she is to be back in the country took to her IG page on Friday to announce the great news.

It’s left to see whether Eniola Badmus will be quarantined after returning from UK which is one of the most affected country in the world.

Earlier today Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim was self isolated after she also returned from UK.

HOT NOW