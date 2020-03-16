Popular media personality, Ebuka Uchendu has lamented over the situation and condition of things in 2020, which is only just 3 months so far.

Ebuka Uchendu in his statement stressed that things are not going in order in 2020 as he added that even ‘Agbalumo’ a fruit known as Cherry in the English language is not sweet this year.

He said, “Even agbalumo no too sweet this year… This 2020 no just follow.”

Ebuka’s statement comes a result of the bad incidents that have been happening across the world since the beginning of 2020, which include the spread of coronavirus, fall in economy among others.

He also reacted to the Abule Odo gas explosion in Lagos state, which claim the lives of many and properties destroyed.

Ebuka said, “Spent most of yesterday on the phone with friends and family in Abule Ado, Amuwo and Festac. Everyone has a horrid story!!! Please keep those communities in your prayers.”

Ebuka Uchendu is the anchor of Television shows; Rubbin Minds and Big Brother Naija.

