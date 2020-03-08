It’s 2020 International women’s day and Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola is celebrating the day with her mum and her daughter.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on the 8th of March every year around the world It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.

Bisola has taken to her Social Media page to share a beautiful picture them. The photo shared by Bisola showed TV a three-generation family photo of herself with her mum and daughter posing together.

HOT NOW