There are reports of an explosion that took place in Akure, Ondo state on Friday midnight.

A report disclosed that no fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning

The blast which occurred in the early hours of Saturday cut off the ever-busy Akure /Owo road while many people were said to be injured.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also confirmed the report as he hinted that he would visit the scene of the explosion this morning as he called for calm.

The Governor said, “I’ve been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies. I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.”

