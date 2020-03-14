The spat between Nollywood actresses Fathia Balogun and Iyabo Ojo doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon and we hope it does not go on to become a lifelong vendetta.

The Yoruba Nollywood industry had a buzz yesterday as two top actresses, Biodun Okeowo and Iyabo Ojo celebrated their beautiful grownup daughters on their birthday. Encomium from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers littered social media yesterday after the two actresses shared lovely photos of their daughters,

With many Nollywood stars celebrating the teenage girls, Faithia Balogun Williams took to her Instagram page celebrating Biodun Okeowo’s daughter and shunned Iyabo Ojo’s daughter

“Happy Birthday My Darling IFEOLUWA❣ May you continue to b a source of joy to your parents and your generations🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Have fun dear💋 @officialomoborty”

It would be recalled that Iyabo Ojo and Faithia Balogun Williams has been at loggerhead over been in a romantic relationship with a yahoo boy.

