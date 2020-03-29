Following the address by President Muhammadu Buhari to the country on Sunday evening, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted.

Fani-Kayode in his statement commended the President for an encouraging, responsible and inspiring national broadcast and for taking sensible and concrete measures to fight the coronavirus.

The former Minister stressed that ”it is time to set our political differences aside, join hands and do our best to defend and protect our people.”

” I am also glad that once again Buhari took my advice and used the words COVID 19 and CORONAVIRUS to describe the plague and NOT COVIKK 1-9. I commend him for doing so. By the grace of God we as a nation and a people shall get through this challenging time,” Fani-Kayode added.

The former Minister went ahead to encourage Nigerians to be strong and have faith as the country will weather the storm.

