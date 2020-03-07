Mavins music label boss and producer, Don Jazzy has shared some wise words with his fans on social media.

The ace producer cum singer in his words advised his fans not give up and also re-strategize if they see that they are failing.

Don Jazzy said ”Fear not for pick 2 is not check up.”

See the full tweet below,

“Fear not for pick 2 is not check up. Pick your 2 and strategize on how you are going to drop your general market or even pick 3 as the game goes on.”

“Even if dem check up. There is always another game or another opponent. Keep your game spirit up.”

Don Jazzy happens to be one of the best producers Nigerian ever had and his music label, Mavins have produced some of the best acts in the country like Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, Korede Bello, Di’Ja among others.

Currently, his main focus has been on pushing Nigerian young act, Rema to the spotlight.

