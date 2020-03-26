Reports claim that there is a plan by yhe Federal Government of Nigeria to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down motor parks in the country as part of the battle nation part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed gave the hint while he was speaking at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said: “It is now time for enforcement.”

He made the comment in reaction to reports that the number of people who have tested positive to the deadly disease in Nigeria has hit 51.

HOT NOW