Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is donating the sum of N1 billion to help in the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.
According to the NCDC, 14 new cases of #COVID19 were recently confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 IN BAUCHI & 12 in Lagos. Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers & 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases
In bid to contribute to the battle against the spread of the virus, Femi Otedola made ab announcement in a post he shared on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon March 27, where he pledged N1 billion towards the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria
Otedola’s donation comes few months after he donated N5 billion to the Save the Children Foundation.
HOT NOW
- Buhari and Abba Kyari allegedly flown out of Nigeria for Coronavirus treatment : LEAKED AUDIO
- “I’m dying, i can’t breathe” – Lady cries out on facebook after testing positive to coronavirus
- Actress Ireti Doyle snubs her husband, Patrick as he celebrates 60th birthday
Discussion about this post