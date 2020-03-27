Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is donating the sum of N1 billion to help in the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, 14 new cases of #COVID19 were recently confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 IN BAUCHI & 12 in Lagos. Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers & 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases

In bid to contribute to the battle against the spread of the virus, Femi Otedola made ab announcement in a post he shared on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon March 27, where he pledged N1 billion towards the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria

Otedola’s donation comes few months after he donated N5 billion to the Save the Children Foundation.

HOT NOW