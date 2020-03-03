Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola received the 2019 African person of the year award last night for his charitable contributions to the society.

Femi was not around on ground to receive the award but his daughter, Florence aka DJ Cuppy represented him and she received the award in his behalf.

Femi Otedola shared the news on his social media page today with a picture of the award organizers presenting the award to his daughter.

He captioned;

It is an honour to receive the 2019 African person of the year award for philanthropy and charitable contributions to society. Yesterday night DJ CUPPY represented me in accepting this prestigious award from Mr Akinwumi Adesina , President African Development bank in Johannesburg, South Africa …F.Ote💲

