The federal government has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus as well as the indefinite suspension of the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this at a press briefing today Monday March 23rd.

He said the council of state meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

Boss Mustapha said:

“Ladies and gentlemen, after a further review, Mr. President on the recommendation of Presidential Task Force (PTF) has approved the following additional measures:

Suspension of the weekly FEC meetings until further notice, postponement of the meeting of the Council of State scheduled for Thursday 26th March, 2020;

All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020; in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation ??(HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately.

“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of as well as non-essential outings, until further advice is given.”