The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono, made this known while speaking to journalists as he noted that the move was part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.
Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four fresh cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of people with the virus to 12.
