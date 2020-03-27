Nigerian footballer, Taye Taiwo has announced the demise of his father in an Instagram post he shared.
The former Super Eagles player shared a photo of his father with the caption;
RIP in peace my father
Former Super Eagles including Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Finidi George, Victor Obinna Nsofor, Peter Osaze Odemwingie, Sunday Stephen among others have sent a condolence messages to the RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland defender .
“May his soul Rest In Peace, amen,” Finidi wrote, while Nsofor said, “My condolences bro, take heart.”
Former Super Eagles goal poacher, Yakubu Aiyegbeni in his condolence message simply wrote, “RIP”, while Stephen said: “Sorry about the loss brother, may he rest on”.
