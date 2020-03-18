Former Rivers State Governorship candidate, Tonye Cole has taken to social media to announce that he is self-isolating himself after being on same flight with third coronavirus case in Nigeria.

This was after the Federal Ministry of Health has announced 5 new confirmed cases in Nigeria. With the development, Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of the disease.

The co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group who confirmed that he was on same flight, commended the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for the measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into Nigeria.

Tonye Cole tweeted;

“#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to

@NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer.”

