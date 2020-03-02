Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze is back to his game once again with criticizing Christians actions.

The Cool FM OAP this time around called out church members who travel far to attend church services.

He disclosed that there was no reason for that since God is omnipresent.

According to him, those who travel far to worship either don’t know the meaning of omnipresent or they need to have their heads examine.

Freeze said “You claim to be worshiping an omnipresent God, yet you have to travel to Ota, or to the Lagos Ibadan expressway every Sunday to worship him. – It’s either one of two things; you don’t know what omnipresent means, or you have to have your head examined. – ◄ John 4 ►”

Going by Freeze statement via his Twitter handle, one can as well say he is referring to members of Living Faith Church better known as Winners Chapel, whose headquarters is in Ota Ogun state and for the Church along Lagos/Ibadan express way, he could be referring to the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG as he is in he habits of criticising the General overseers of these two churches.

