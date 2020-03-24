Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele is apparently one of the sweetest stepmoms!

The actress has been celebrated by her stepchildren on the occasion of Mother’s Day celebration.

Her husband’s kids took to their various social media pages to honour her.

Tamira wrote: ‘Also a big Mother’s Day to my step-mom. I’m thankful for all you do.’

Josiah wrote: ‘Happy mother’s day to the best step-mom. Love you.’

With all indications, Mother of twins, Funke Akindele Bello is doing a good job with her husband’s kids — a lot of people who take care of others children are very greedy, but she has a good soul and a kind heart.

She deserves to be celebrated. Check out the posts below;

HOT NOW