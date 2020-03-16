Setting the records as the first standup comedian to win an AMVCA (African Magic Viewers Choice Award) Funny Bone whose real name is Stanley Chibunna is super elated. The comic actor who hails from Anambra took to his Instagram page yesterday to thank his fans and loved ones who made his dream come true. He also showed off his new tattoos which shows the inscription of his mom’s name on his wrist.

The inscription which reads, ‘Aina’, which seems to be the name he calls his late mum, whose death he is yet to come off the pains.

He shared the photo above and wrote, ” AINA❤️❤️ For all the love and support you gave me. For bringing me into this world and Standing by me always.

For the pain and struggles you went through so that I could survive.

For your prayers day and night and even in heaven Iam sure you are praying now.

Thank you mum . Nwanyi Amichi ❤️ “

It would be recalled that on Friday, October 25, 2019, Funnybone announced the passing away of his mother.

“Speechless .. I am pained but I leave it all to you, Lord. You Alone know best and I can’t question you. In every situation we give praise. I will miss you forever Nnem ❤❤❤💔😥😥,” he wrote.

