Nigerian controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu in a latest statement via his Instagram handle has stated that Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji should expect a baby soon.
He went on to say the baby would be a boy.
See his statement below;
View this post on Instagram
#Omg, congrats in advance to a colleague and legend… 😍😍Its a boy, #wow, finally my dear sister too will become a proud #mother of a #handsome boy, 🤷♂️dear @genevievennaji kindly write this prophecy before other women claim it by faith. #GenevieveNnaji is not just a colleague but also a legend in #Nollywood, 🎬shame on all the actresses who thought this beautiful #actress will never carry her own son, are they God that gives male children? 🤷♀️Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning, congrats Genevieve, after #marriage, you too will carry a #baby boy. I prophecy to the first 20 #beautiful ladies to shout amen, 🙄especially those waiting on God for the #fruit of the womb, by this time next year, God will surprise you with a #cute baby boy.🙄#repost #instagram #yorubamovie #quote #fashion #lagos #instagood #abuja #cinema #ghana #like4likes #accra #nigeria #followme
HOT NOW
- My son looked me in the face and told me he didn’t like the dress I wore to his school – Tonto Dikeh
- I’m now a landlady, my walking step has changed – Teni says as she unveils her new duplex (Video)
- Bolanle Ninalowo and wife Bunmi talk about why they parted and what finally reunited them