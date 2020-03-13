Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty in a latest statement via her social media handle has lashed out on the Nigeria government.

According to Gifty, Ghana should be called the Giant of Africa and not Nigeria.

Gifty made this known after she shared a screenshot of an article which named “Kolkota International Airport” in Ghana as the best in Africa.

She said;

“Ghana should be called the giant of Africa, because they make good use with their heads and not with their belly/selfish interest.”

“Every country does politics (corruption), I get it, Ghana hides theirs but Nigeria opens theirs like say na we own the Galaxy, say nothing fit happen. Like say na we own “ODESHI”. No respect at all. SMH.

“Why can’t our government for once just forget about their stomachs and f***ing put things straight in this country.

It’s annoying when i see people, especially foreigners, talking good about some African countries, and when Nigeria is mentioned in the topic, they’ll be like, ‘hell nooo, not Nigeria. You people scam all the time’… It’s f***ing annoying.”

“Person wey dey steal regularly no dey tell person say e dey thief. He tells people that he is a business man.

“Make we dey hide our yansh small naa. Imagine a whole giant of Africa is banned from entering USA. SMH. Kpele ooo we really do have a long way to go.”