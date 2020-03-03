Ghanaian actress, author, and producer, Juliet Ibrahim is celebrating her 34th birthday today, 3rd of March, 2020. She took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself rocking a beautiful, black mini gown bearing her sexy figure.
The beautiful actress in a lengthy post was thankful to God for preserving her and doing what no other man is capable of in her life.
She wrote:
Men may not understand
How far You’ve brought me
They may not understand
I worship You today
Jesus ome kannaya
I worship you today… The doer of all good things
Whatever You say comes to pass
Onye di nso (Holy One)
The only precious lamb of God
When You’re involved things change
I can’t imagine what I would be without You
Go without You, Can’t live without You.Thank You Lord for another year! #atoasttolife #March3rd #happybirthdayqueen
