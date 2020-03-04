Controversial Ghanaian singer, Queen Haizel is the news again after she was spotted in a viral video removing her panties on stage during a recent performance. Midway into her performance, the afrobeat singer pulls down her panties, removed it and flashes her bum to her delighted fans.

The singer, few weeks ago granted TV Africa an interview where she talked about how she gets multiple orgasms daily and how she’s going to cut off her clitoris because it’s distracting her from focusing on her career.

“We will be leaving the country for two months, I am going to cut off my clitoris to be able to concentrate on my music career.”

“It’s very very sensitive it keeps taking my concentration off music”,

“I don’t know why I was created that way but I get a lot of orgasms during the day, every day is a different a story”.