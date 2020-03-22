Moments after being dragged for adding sugar to her Bowl of eba, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has come with new comments about sex. The mother of one had a few of her male friends over in her crib yesterday and it was all fun and chills.



In one of their conversations, The guys believe ladies appreciate men with bigger manhoods more than guys who don’t but Tiwa being the only female amongst them, dispelled the myth and said ladies don’t really fancy guys on the big side as they don’t know how to use the joystick like their counterparts who are humbly average-sized.

One would know that she knows the game well, she went on and on giving real life scenarios and even went as far as bringing in medicine into the friendly banter with her guys.

Watch the video below:

