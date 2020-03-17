Reno Omokri in a recent statement has appealed to African parents to speak their languages to their children so that their languages wouldn’t die.

Omokri also urge parents to give their children Africans names.

He said, “I appeal to Africans, speak your native language to your children or that language may die out in your lifetime. African languages are meaningful. Don’t let them die. Little things like giving your children native names keep the language alive

I just finished a 6 minute call with a Nigerian VIP and we spoke in Itsekiri. We are both well traveled from childhood, and men of the world, with every excuse not to speak our native language. But we do. Speak your language. Teach it to your kids!

All my children have EXCLUSIVELY African names. No European or so called ‘Christian’ name. If their Itsekiri names are not good enough for your Christianity, then your Christianity is not good enough for me and my kids. Africans, keep your culture!”

