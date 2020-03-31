At every point of trouble for humanity, we’ve been made to believe there is always an atonement before things get back to normal. We might as well have a messiah in our hands as Coronavirus ravages through nations f the earth.

The Oluwo of Iwo land Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi is willing to be a sacrificial lamb should God approve his demands as he is set to take one for the team.

The controversial monarch has asked God to spare the world of the coronavirus pandemic and he offered himself to be inflicted with the virus so the rest of the world can be free. The monarch said this in a video making the rounds on Twitter. While sitting on his throne, the traditional ruler said a prayer regarding coronavirus. He asked that the coronavirus should come to him and leave the rest of the world alone.

“I’m not king, God is King. You created everything,” he began in the video.

He then proceeded to ask God to make the virus come and inflict him.

He added that he is laying his body down as God instructed him.

