Nigerian-born gospel music singer, songwriter, and senior worship leader at Loveworld Osinachi Joseph known as Sinach is celebrating with her fans on social media after she was awarded a gold plaque for surpassing a million followers.

‘The Great Are You Lord, Way Maker’ singer announced the good news on her timeline with the caption below and a photo of the award:

Look what came in the mail !! Thank you, my friends, for celebrating GoodNews music in a big way!! @youtube @youtubengcreators @youtubemusic @gosgem

PRAY WITH ME :

I see victories and possibilities only; I’m bold and courageous. I win, irrespective of the challenges and circumstances that I face; they’re “bread” for me. As I set my gaze on God’s unfailing and eternal Word, I walk continually in victory, health, success, prosperity, and righteousness, in Jesus’ Name. Amen. RoR with Pastor Chris

