Nigerian singer Naira Marley is seeming to be a victim of circumstances lately. barely 24hrs after a lady allegedly sneaked into his hotel room to make a video in the guise of just having a romp with the artist who was still fast asleep in bed, a hacker has gained access into his Snapchat account.

According to Naira Marley, he tried to log on to his Snapchat account and realised his login details have been changed. The singer shared screenshots of the messages that were sent through his account while it was hacked for about an hour. One of the conversations in the thread showed when Naira Marley supposedly begged one of his contacts, Victor Francis, for money.

See photos below:

