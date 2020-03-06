Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke has celebrated his father Dr Adedeji Adeleke as he celebrates his birthday today, 6, March 2020. The singer took to his Instagram page minutes before midnight in Los Angeles, his current location as he embarks on his North America tour.

Davido who is quite fond of his old man took to his social media page to share a lovely photo of him and captioned it: Happy birthday to my HERO !! Daddy MI ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

It’s safe to say Billionaire Adeleke bought himself a huge birthday gift as he is turning 63 just days after splurging $62 million dollars on one of the finest jets money can buy.



Prince Adedeji Adeleke (born 6 March 1957) is a Nigerian billionaire, business magnate, founder and president of Adeleke University.He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.He is the father of Davido, a Nigerian musician and Sharon Adeleke. He was married to Dr Vero Adeleke who died on 3 March 2003.

